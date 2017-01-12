- Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire were held to a disappointing ...
- The Chinese Super League has already taken the football ...
- Wrestling legend James Wiley Smith popularly known as Jimmy ...
- The home-based Super Eagles will get to know their opponents when the ...
- By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria captain, Mikel John Obi has ...
5 Nigerian Players Set To Join Mikel In China
LOST TO AFRICA: How 2017 AFCON Is Affecting 10 EPL Clubs
5 Ways To Improve NPFL For 2016/2017 Season
GABON 2017: How Nigeria Have Missed 14 AFCON Editions
Igboun: I’m Still Hungry, Not Satisfied With My Career Goals So Far
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: Conversation with Gernot Rohr.
MY FIRST DAY at work in 2017 featured an interesting encounter with Super ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: A New Year, A New FIFA And New World Cup!.
Things are happening very fast in 2017. Two weeks into the New Year the ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
WILL MIKEL STILL BE FIRST NIGERIAN TO PLAY FOR MAN UNITED?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Nigeria footballers have come far in the round leather ...
Ilechukwu: No Relegation Fight For MFM This Season
5 Things Learned From NPFL Match-Day One Fixtures
NPFL: Abia Warriors Shock Rangers; Enyimba, 3SC, MFM Win
Match Walkout: FC Ifeanyiubah Suspend Team Manager, Apologize To NFF, LMC
Rivers United GM, Kpalukwu: We’re Not Favourites For NPFL Title
View All
NPFL 2016/2017
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|Pts
|1
|ABS
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3SC
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Abia
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Katsina
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Plateau
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Rivers
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Enyimba
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Kano P.
|1
|1
|3
|9
|MFM
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Akwa
|1
|0
|0
|10
|El Kanemi
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Gombe
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Remo
|1
|0
|0
|15
|FC I.Ubah
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Lobi Stars
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Nasarawa
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Niger T.
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Sunshine
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Wiki
|1
|0
|0
2017 AFCON: Togo Hold Cote d’Ivoire To Drab Draw
5 Nigerian Players Set To Join Mikel In China
Legendary Wrestler ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dies At 73
Home-Based Eagles To Know CHAN Opponents In April
Mikel: Coaching At Tianjin Teda Same Quality As At Chelsea
Ilechukwu: No Relegation Fight For MFM This Season
5 Things Learned From NPFL Match-Day One Fixtures
Agbo Sent Off In Granada Draw, Ajagun Falls With Roda
Senegal Outscore Tunisia, Claim First 2017 AFCON Win
Lookman After Debut Goal Vs City: God Is Great!
AFCON: Mahrez Bags Brace As Algeria, Zimbabwe Draw
Ibrahimovic Rescues Man United Against Liverpool
NPFL: Abia Warriors Shock Rangers; Enyimba, 3SC, MFM Win
Oliseh Pleased With Fortuna Sittard’s First Away Win Of Season
Match Walkout: FC Ifeanyiubah Suspend Team Manager, Apologize To NFF, LMC
Nigerian Teenager Lookman Scores, Iheanacho Struggles As Everton Thrash City
Mikel: I Want To End My Career At Tianjin TEDA
Iwobi: Cork Own Goal In Swansea Clash Should Be Mine
Rivers United GM, Kpalukwu: We’re Not Favourites For NPFL Title
Ndidi Disappointed With Leicester’s Defeat By Chelsea
Ideye Expresses Mixed Feelings About Olympiakos Draw At Platanias