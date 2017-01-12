 # #
Features/Interviews
Blogs

Soccer Talk

Mumini Alao

SOCCERTALK: Conversation with Gernot Rohr.

12 Jan 2017
MY FIRST DAY at work in 2017 featured an interesting encounter with Super ...

Mathematical 7

Segun Odegbami

Odegbami: A New Year,  A New FIFA And  New World Cup!.

14 Jan 2017
Things are happening very fast in 2017.  Two weeks into the New Year the ...

Touchline

Nurudeen Obalola

Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.

26 Oct 2016
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...

More Goals

Nnamdi Ezekute

Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.

12 Jun 2016
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...

Nigerian Foreign Legion

Sulaiman Alao

WILL MIKEL STILL BE FIRST NIGERIAN TO PLAY FOR MAN UNITED?.

14 Dec 2016
  By Sulaiman Alao: Nigeria footballers have come far in the round leather ...

Nigerian League
NPFL 2016/2017

PosClubPWPts
1113
2113
2113
2113
2113
2113
7113
7113
9100
10100
10100
10100
10100
10100
15100
15100
15100
15100
15100
15100
Lifestyle
Competitions
