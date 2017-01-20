- By Adeboye Amosu: Defending champions, De Royal Football Club ...
- By James Agberebi: Abdalla El Said was the hero for Seven time ...
- Watford sent a congratulatory message to Odion Ighalo who made ...
- Manchester City were forced to a 2-2 home draw against ...
- ByJames Agherebi: The Black Stars of Ghana booked their place ...
5 key Questions Ahead NPFL Matchday-3 Clashes
11 English Eagles! Top Nigerian Born Youngsters Super Eagles Coach Shouldn’t Miss
5 Nigerian Players Set To Join Mikel In China
LOST TO AFRICA: How 2017 AFCON Is Affecting 10 EPL Clubs
5 Ways To Improve NPFL For 2016/2017 Season
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: Tony Eke: Between Life, Death and Football.
THE YEAR 2017 has started at a very fast and furious pace. So much has ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: A New Year, A New FIFA And New World Cup!.
Things are happening very fast in 2017. Two weeks into the New Year the ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
Who Is Missing Super Eagles At AFCON?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Africa's biggest football fiesta has kicked off in ...
NPFL: Rangers Seek First Win Vs El-Kanemi, Pillars Host 3SC
Rangers’ Top Scorer, Omoniwari Urges Fight For First Win Of Season
MFM Midfielder, Onua: We Will Recover From The Disgraceful Defeat By IfeanyiUbah
Rivers United’s Ovoke Targets 20 NPFL Goals This Season
NPFL 2016/2017
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|Pts
|1
|ABS
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Kano P.
|1
|1
|3
|1
|MFM
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3SC
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Abia
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Katsina
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Plateau
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Rivers
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Enyimba
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Akwa
|1
|0
|0
|10
|El Kanemi
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Gombe
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Remo
|1
|0
|0
|15
|FC I.Ubah
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Lobi Stars
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Nasarawa
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Niger T.
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Sunshine
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Wiki
|1
|0
|0
De Royal FC Win Olympic 5-A-Side Football Championship Season-2
AFCON 2017: El Said’s Late Winner For Egypt Sends Uganda Packing
Watford Celebrate Ighalo’s 100th Game
Jesus Debuts With Disallowed Goal As Tottenham Hold Man City At The Etihad; Iheanacho Missing
AFCON 2017: Gyan’s Goal Vs Mali Sends Ghana into Quarter-finals
Mourinho Hails Rooney’s New Goal Record, Rues United’s Profligacy At Stoke City
Rooney Breaks United’s Goal Record; Anichebe Returns, Lookman, Ighalo In Action
The Swans Of Swansea Peck Liverpool Too Hard, Win 3-2 At Anfield
Henry: With Iwobi Around, Arsenal Don’t Need Payet
Troost-Ekong Pleased With Gent Debut, Win Over Charleroi; Hails Samuel Kalu
Ighalo Concerned About Helping Watford Win Games, Not Ending Goal Drought
Moyes: Anichebe, Pienaar Have Proved Good Signings For Sunderland
Koeman Feels Boldness To Hand Lookman Everton Starting Role Vs Palace Today
Okada Rider-Turned Boxer, Joseph: No Nigerian Pro Is a Threat To Me
NPFL: Rangers Seek First Win Vs El-Kanemi, Pillars Host 3SC
Rangers’ Top Scorer, Omoniwari Urges Fight For First Win Of Season
Salami Bags Brace in KuPS Cup Win; Simon, Troost-Ekong, Kalu Win with Gent
Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard Draw At Home With Telstar
AFCON 2017: Morocco Edge Togo, Group C Wide Open
AFCON 2017: DR Congo Hold Reigning Champions CIV