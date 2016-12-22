- By Johnny Edward: Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel voted for ...
- By James Agberebi: Holders Manchester United, Chelsea and ...
- By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles winger Victor Moses says that ...
- Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named The ...
- Cristiano Ronaldo has been named FIFA World Player of the Year ...
Mikel, Moses, Iheanacho, Iwobi, Egbuchulam Up For Complete Sports Player Of 2016
Rohr: Eagles’ll Beat Cameroon, Mikel Should Avoid China; Iheanacho, Moses Will Rule Africa
TRANSFERS: Top 10 January Window Moves In Europe
Ezeji: How I Enjoyed 20 Fantastic Years In Nigerian League
Amuneke: Chieftaincy Title Won’t Affect My Coaching Career
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: The Basics Of Sportscasting.
LAST WEEK, I promised to share with readers my review of Deji Omotoyinbo's ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: Celebrating Chioma Ajunwa And The Super Falcons!.
As 2016 draws to a close and a new year beckons, the Super Falcons, the ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
WILL MIKEL STILL BE FIRST NIGERIAN TO PLAY FOR MAN UNITED?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Nigeria footballers have come far in the round leather ...
Nigerian League 2016
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|36
|18
|9
|9
|63
|2
|Rivers United
|36
|19
|3
|14
|60
|3
|Wiki Tourist
|36
|16
|9
|11
|57
|4
|Ifeanyiubah
|36
|16
|8
|12
|56
|5
|Lobi Stars
|36
|16
|7
|13
|55
|6
|Sunshine
|36
|14
|11
|11
|53
|7
|Kano Pillars
|36
|15
|7
|14
|52
|8
|El Kanemi
|36
|16
|3
|17
|51
|9
|Enyimba FC
|36
|14
|8
|14
|50
|10
|Nasarawa FC
|36
|16
|2
|18
|50
|11
|Niger Tornadoes
|36
|15
|4
|17
|49
|12
|Plateau United
|36
|13
|10
|13
|49
|13
|Abia Warriors
|36
|12
|12
|12
|48
|14
|Akwa United
|36
|13
|8
|15
|47
|15
|3SC
|36
|14
|5
|17
|47
|16
|MFM-FC
|36
|12
|9
|15
|45
|17
|Warri Wolves
|36
|12
|9
|15
|45
|18
|Heartland FC
|36
|11
|11
|14
|44
|19
|Ikorodu United
|36
|7
|11
|18
|32
|20
|Giwa FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
