- By James Agberebi: Nigerian forward Isaac Success has described his ...
- By Adeboye Amosu: FC IfeanyiUbahcaptain ...
- Mountain of Fire and Ministries (MFM) Football Club of Lagos ...
- Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert takes exception ...
- Sunderland boss David Moyes says Victor Anichebe's ...
Hat Trick Hero, Odey: My Target Is More Than 10 Goals, To Help MFM FC Go Places
MFM Coach Ilechukwu: I Sold Okrika, Mourinho My Role Model, I’ll Coach Eagles
Salami: I Broke KuPS Goal Record, It’s Time To Raise The Bar
5 key Questions Ahead NPFL Matchday-3 Clashes
11 English Eagles! Top Nigerian Born Youngsters Super Eagles Coach Shouldn’t Miss
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: Tony Eke: Between Life, Death and Football.
THE YEAR 2017 has started at a very fast and furious pace. So much has ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: Kunle Awesu Resurrects!.
I hope my Christian friends do not find my choice of the word above offensive ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
Who Is Missing Super Eagles At AFCON?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Africa's biggest football fiesta has kicked off in ...
FC IfeanyiUbah Captain, Ezenwa Saddened by Draw With Rivers United
Hat Trick Hero, Odey: My Target Is More Than 10 Goals, To Help MFM FC Go Places
NPFL: Amoo Blames 3SC Strikers For MFM Draw
NPFL: 3SC Escape Home Loss To MFM, Five Games Drawn
Obaroakpo Diappointed, Out Of Abia Warriors, Enyimba Clash
NPFL 2016/2017
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|Pts
|1
|Plateau
|3
|3
|9
|2
|ABS
|3
|2
|7
|3
|Rivers
|3
|2
|7
|4
|Kano P.
|3
|2
|6
|4
|MFM
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Abia
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Katsina
|3
|2
|6
|8
|Enyimba
|3
|2
|6
|9
|Rangers
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Wiki
|3
|1
|4
|11
|3SC
|3
|1
|3
|12
|El Kanemi
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Gombe
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Remo
|3
|1
|3
|15
|FC I.Ubah
|3
|1
|3
|15
|Lobi Stars
|3
|1
|3
|15
|Sunshine
|3
|1
|3
|18
|Nasarawa
|3
|0
|2
|19
|Akwa
|3
|0
|1
|20
|Niger T.
|3
|0
|1
Success: I’ll Overcome My Injuries, I Don’t Believe In ‘Juju’
FC IfeanyiUbah Captain, Ezenwa Saddened by Draw With Rivers United
Hat Trick Hero, Odey: My Target Is More Than 10 Goals, To Help MFM FC Go Places
Lambert Berates Ikeme For Twitter Rant After Red Card Incident
Moyes: Sunderland Will Miss Anichebe-Defoe Partnership
Southampton Stun Liverpool To Reach EFL Cup Final
NPFL: Amoo Blames 3SC Strikers For MFM Draw
AFCON: Egypt Edge Ghana, Set Up Morocco Q/Final Clash; Mali Out
NPFL: 3SC Escape Home Loss To MFM, Five Games Drawn
Okagbare To Get Beijing 2008 Silver After Lebedeva’s Positive Test
Bolt, Jamaica Teammates Lose Beijing 2008 Medals For Banned Drugs
Anichebe Cries Over Injury Setback, Gets Omeruo Support
12 Shy AFCON Defending Champions Who Crashed Out In Group Phase
MFM Coach Ilechukwu: I Sold Okrika, Mourinho My Role Model, I’ll Coach Eagles
Obaroakpo Diappointed, Out Of Abia Warriors, Enyimba Clash
Countinho: “Great Honour” To Sign New Long-Term Liverpool Deal
Nwakaeme Rues Hapoel Beer Sheva Cup Exit
Injured Anichebe Out For Three Months
AFCON 2017: Champions CIV, Togo Crash Out; DR Congo, Morocco Into Q/Finals
English FA Reduces Ikeme’s Three Match Suspension To Two Games
Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player Of The Month Award For January