- By James Agberebi: Nigerian trio; Moses Simon, Anderson Esiti ...
- By Johnny Edward: Egypt ended their 31 year winless jinx against ...
- FA Cup holders Manchester United have qualified for the fifth round ...
- By James Agberebi: Andre Ayew scored the match winner for Ghana ...
- By Adeboye Amosu: Photo courtesy LMC Media (Rivers United vs Lobi ...
6 Overseas-Based Nigerian Stars With Lengthy Goal Droughts
Hat Trick Hero, Odey: My Target Is More Than 10 Goals, To Help MFM FC Go Places
MFM Coach Ilechukwu: I Sold Okrika, Mourinho My Role Model, I’ll Coach Eagles
Salami: I Broke KuPS Goal Record, It’s Time To Raise The Bar
5 key Questions Ahead NPFL Matchday-3 Clashes
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: AFCON 2017 Lessons for Nigeria.
I HAVE been following events at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: Afcon 2017 – Something Missing!.
There is something missing at Afcon 2017. I can’t seem to put my ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
Who Is Missing Super Eagles At AFCON?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Africa's biggest football fiesta has kicked off in ...
NPFL: Plateau United Stay Top, Tornadoes Hold Rangers; Pillars, 3SC Lose
Pillars’ Gambo: Our Lagos Fans Will Inspire Us To Beat MFM
Egbuchulam Negotiates New Deal With Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah Plot Big Swoop
Obaje Rules Self Out Of Wikki, IfeanyiUbah Clash
NPFL: Plateau United Aim To Stay Unbeaten, MFM Welcome Pillars
NPFL 2016/2017
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|Pts
|1
|Plateau
|4
|3
|10
|2
|Rivers
|4
|2
|8
|3
|ABS
|4
|2
|7
|3
|MFM
|4
|2
|7
|5
|Abia
|4
|2
|7
|6
|Enyimba
|4
|2
|7
|7
|Kano P.
|4
|2
|6
|8
|El Kanemi
|4
|2
|6
|9
|Katsina
|3
|2
|6
|9
|Sunshine
|4
|2
|6
|11
|Lobi Stars
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Nasarawa
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Rangers
|4
|1
|5
|14
|3SC
|4
|1
|4
|14
|FC I.Ubah
|4
|1
|4
|16
|Gombe
|4
|1
|4
|16
|Niger T.
|4
|1
|4
|18
|Wiki
|4
|1
|4
|19
|Remo
|4
|1
|3
|20
|Akwa
|4
|0
|2
Simon, Esiti, Kalu Star In Gent Win; Onazi Helps Trabzonspor Win; Ideye Fires Blanks
AFCON 2017: Egypt Beat Morocco To The Semis Ticket, End 31 Year Jinx
FA Cup: Schweinsteiger Scores As Man United Maul Wigan
AFCON 2017: Ayew Brothers Score As Ghana Edge DR Congo, Reach Semis
NPFL: Plateau United Stay Top, Tornadoes Hold Rangers; Pillars, 3SC Lose
Enyeama Condoles With Sports Minister Dalung, Over Wife’s Death
FA Cup: Aluko On Target As Fulham Thrash Hull City
Minister of Youth and Sports Dalung Loses First Wife
FA Cup: Ighalo Missing As Millwall Stun Watford
Federer Beats Nadal In Epic Australian Open Final
Pillars’ Gambo: Our Lagos Fans Will Inspire Us To Beat MFM
Bojan Joins Balogun At Mainz On Loan From Stoke
6 Overseas-Based Nigerian Stars With Lengthy Goal Droughts
Rodgers Admits Celtic Interest In “Fantastic” Onyekuru
Egbuchulam Negotiates New Deal With Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah Plot Big Swoop
Enyeama Dazzles In Lille Win; Nwakaeme Nets Goal Number 11 In Israel
AFCON: Mane Misses Penalty As Cameroon Stop Senegal, Reach Semis
Odegbami: Afcon 2017 – Something Missing!
FA Cup: Walcott, Welbeck On Song As Arsenal Spank Southampton
AFCON: Bance Scores As Burkina Faso Cruise Past Tunisia Into Semis
FA Cup: Moses Benched, Iheanacho Dropped As Chelsea, City, Spurs Win