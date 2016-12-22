- Sunderland manager David Moyes has confirmed that Nigerian forward ...
- By Johnny Edward: Nigerian forward Nnamdi Oduamadi could be on ...
- Hurray! It's a brand new year! Dear ...
- Liverpool secured a huge 1-0 win against title rivals Manchester City ...
- By Adeboye Amosu: English Premier League champions Leicester ...
Ezeji: How I Enjoyed 20 Fantastic Years In Nigerian League
Amuneke: Chieftaincy Title Won’t Affect My Coaching Career
Wikki Chairman, Matori: We Want To Conquer Africa In 2017
GFA Boss, Nyantaki: Nigeria, Ghana Rivalry Won’t Stop; It’s Good For Everyone
Five Nigerian Players Set For January Moves
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: The Basics Of Sportscasting.
LAST WEEK, I promised to share with readers my review of Deji Omotoyinbo's ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: Celebrating Chioma Ajunwa And The Super Falcons!.
As 2016 draws to a close and a new year beckons, the Super Falcons, the ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
WILL MIKEL STILL BE FIRST NIGERIAN TO PLAY FOR MAN UNITED?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Nigeria footballers have come far in the round leather ...
Nigerian League 2016
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|36
|18
|9
|9
|63
|2
|Rivers United
|36
|19
|3
|14
|60
|3
|Wiki Tourist
|36
|16
|9
|11
|57
|4
|Ifeanyiubah
|36
|16
|8
|12
|56
|5
|Lobi Stars
|36
|16
|7
|13
|55
|6
|Sunshine
|36
|14
|11
|11
|53
|7
|Kano Pillars
|36
|15
|7
|14
|52
|8
|El Kanemi
|36
|16
|3
|17
|51
|9
|Enyimba FC
|36
|14
|8
|14
|50
|10
|Nasarawa FC
|36
|16
|2
|18
|50
|11
|Niger Tornadoes
|36
|15
|4
|17
|49
|12
|Plateau United
|36
|13
|10
|13
|49
|13
|Abia Warriors
|36
|12
|12
|12
|48
|14
|Akwa United
|36
|13
|8
|15
|47
|15
|3SC
|36
|14
|5
|17
|47
|16
|MFM-FC
|36
|12
|9
|15
|45
|17
|Warri Wolves
|36
|12
|9
|15
|45
|18
|Heartland FC
|36
|11
|11
|14
|44
|19
|Ikorodu United
|36
|7
|11
|18
|32
|20
|Giwa FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
