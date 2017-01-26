- Manchester United failed to take advantage of Arsenal’s defeat ...
- By James Agberebi: Egypt have qualified for the final of the 2017 ...
- Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho was left out of the Manchester City ...
- By James Agberebi: Nigerian duo Vincent Enyeama of Lille ...
- Chelsea have confirmed Branislav Ivanovic’s move to Zenit St ...
Soccer Talk
Mumini Alao
SOCCERTALK: AFCON 2017 Lessons for Nigeria.
I HAVE been following events at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals ...
Mathematical 7
Segun Odegbami
Odegbami: Afcon 2017 – Something Missing!.
There is something missing at Afcon 2017. I can’t seem to put my ...
Touchline
Nurudeen Obalola
Super Eagles: Perfect Home Form Will Deliver World Cup Ticket.
By Nurudeen Obalola: After having done the hard part, the Super Eagles now have ...
More Goals
Nnamdi Ezekute
Pains From Feeling Amodu’s Death 24 Hours Earlier!.
This is a tribute to the Late Amodu Shuaibu whose sudden death was confirmed ...
Nigerian Foreign Legion
Sulaiman Alao
Who Is Missing Super Eagles At AFCON?.
By Sulaiman Alao: Africa's biggest football fiesta has kicked off in ...
NPFL 2016/2017
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|Pts
|1
|Plateau
|4
|3
|10
|2
|Rivers
|4
|2
|8
|3
|ABS
|4
|2
|7
|3
|MFM
|4
|2
|7
|5
|Abia
|4
|2
|7
|6
|Enyimba
|4
|2
|7
|7
|Kano P.
|4
|2
|6
|8
|El Kanemi
|4
|2
|6
|9
|Katsina
|3
|2
|6
|9
|Sunshine
|4
|2
|6
|11
|Lobi Stars
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Nasarawa
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Rangers
|4
|1
|5
|14
|3SC
|4
|1
|4
|14
|FC I.Ubah
|4
|1
|4
|16
|Gombe
|4
|1
|4
|16
|Niger T.
|4
|1
|4
|18
|Wiki
|4
|1
|4
|19
|Remo
|4
|1
|3
|20
|Akwa
|4
|0
|2
Resilient Hull Frustrate Man United At Old Trafford
AFCON: Egypt Back In Final, Stop Burkina Faso On Penalties
Iheanacho Dropped Again As Man City Thrash West Ham
Enyeama, Moses Nominated For January African Player Of The Month
Chelsea Confirm Ivanovic Has Joined Zenit
Blackburn Awaiting Approval For Efe Ambrose Loan Deal
13 January Transfer Deals Of Top Nigerian Players
Babangida: Bassey’s Barcelona Move The Best Nigerian Transfer
Osimhen Eager For Bundesliga Action, Seeks Quick Return From Injury
Step Up Your Golf Game With The Right Choice Of Irons
Ighalo Thanks Watford Fans After Changchun Yatai Switch
Watford Boss Mazzarri Wishes Ighalo Goodluck In China
Echiejile Joins Sporting Gijon On Loan From Monaco
Moses Starts, Costa Misses Penalty As Liverpool Hold Chelsea
Iwobi Scores As Watford Shock Arsenal; Ndidi, Musa Fall With Leicester
Arsenal Celebrate ‘Big 17’ Iwobi’s 50th Appearance
Watford Confirm Ighalo’s £20m Move To China’s Changchun
Arokoyo Ruled Out Of MLS Season, Set For Surgery
Rizespor Confirm Igiebor Signing From Maccabi Tel Aviv
Ezekiel Bassey Joins Barcelona B From Enyimba
Mourinho: Man United Must Not Drop Points Vs Hull