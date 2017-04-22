10-Man Rivers United Hold Rayon Sports, Advance Into CAFCC Group Stage

By Johnny Edward:

Rivers United of Port Harcourt have qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Rwanda's Rayon Sports 2-0 on aggregate after the second leg ended 0-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Guy Kuemian and Emeka Atuloma gave the Pride of Rivers a two goal advantage from the first leg in Port Harcourt last Sunday.

On Saturday, Rivers United were more cautious by defending in numbers, which frustrated the hosts Rayon Sports and forced them to resort to long balls.

But in the 28th minute, Rayon Sports failed to take advantage of sloppy defending when Moussa Camara headed wide Kwizera Pierrot's cross from the right flank.

In the dying minute of the first half both sides had chances to break the deadlock but fluffed their lines.

First, Atuloma's misplaced pass in midfield gifted Pierrot a chance on goal but he missed his effort in the 41st minute while Rivers United's Bolaji Sakin's half-volley was off target in the 45th minute.

At the start of the second half Rayon Sports turned the heat on, forcing Rivers United to commit several fouls and in the 58th minute Ifeanyi Nweke was sent off.

But the Pride of Rivers defended well to book a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United are the only Nigerian club left in continental competition this season after the early exits of Enugu Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah and Wikki Tourists.

