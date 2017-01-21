5 key Questions Ahead NPFL Matchday-3 Clashes

Completesportsnigeria.com's ADEBOYE AMOSU presents five interesting questions ahead of Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday-Three Fixtures.

1. WILL CHAMPIONS ENUGU RANGERS PICK FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON?

Title holders The Flying Antelopes have surprisingly struggled in their opening two games of the campaign. They lost 2-1 on the opening day against Abia Warriors and came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Nasarawa United on Wednesday.

Now, they have another opportunity to end their barren run when they host El-Kanemi Warriors at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

It is a clash their fans are eagerly looking forward to and one they hope will end on a good note for them.

2. WILL ABIA WARRIORS, PLATEAU UNITED REMAIN UNBEATEN?

Abia Warriors and Plateau United, the two sides who battled hard to maintain their NPFL status last season, have emerged as the early pacesetters this term.

Abia Warriors led by veteran tactician, Okey Emordi shocked champions Enugu Rangers with a 2-1 win on matchday-one and followed that up with an equally impressive 2-0 home win against Katsina United on Wednesday.

Similarly, Kennedy Boboye's Plateau United beat debutants Remo Stars 2-1 in Shagamu and handed former champions, Enyimba a 3-1 defeat in the midweek.

It will be interesting to see if they can extend their run to three games on Sunday when they face Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars respectively.

3. CAN RIVERS UNITED EXTEND UNBEATEN HOME STREAK?

Rivers United who are the pundits' favourites to win the title this season are unbeaten in their last 19 home games.

They have recorded 17 wins and two draws. Their opponent in Sunday's clash, Niger Tornadoes will looking to end the run.

That look like a herculean task, though with the kind of start they have had this season; a defeat and draw from two games.

4. WILL TOP SCORERS HOG THE HEADLINES ONCE AGAIN?

Rangers' forward, Fortune Omoniwari, Plateau United's Elisha Gombe, Abia Warriors' Godwin Zaki and Mohammed Mohammed of ABS have scored two goals each this season.

The quartet will look to succeed Godwin Obaje as the NPFL goal king and they are poised to continue this race on Sunday.

5. WILL ABDU MAIKABA GET THE BETTER OF WIKKI TOURISTS?

Akwa United Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba was a huge success in his two years stint with Wikki Tourists. He helped the Bauchi Elephants pick a continental ticket last season, the first time in the history of the club.

All that will be put aside, at least for 90 minutes, when the Promise Keepers take on Wikki at the Abubakar Tafawa Stadium, Bauchi on Sunday.

