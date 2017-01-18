5 Nigerian Players Set To Join Mikel In China

ODION IGHALO (Watford)

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is currently on his longest-ever goal drought in his career with Watford fueling speculations that he could be on his way out of the club as Chinese Super League teams have rekindled interest in a player who has scored just twice this season.

The Nigeria international scored 29 goals in 38 matches in his first season for the Hornets in the Championship and in his debut season in the English Premier League season he bagged 17 goals in 42, but this campaign he has found the target only twice in 18 appearances.

JOHN OWOERI (BK Hacken to Baoding Rogda)

John Owoeri is on the verge of joining Chinese side Baoding Rongda FC for the forthcoming campaign after his Swedish side BK Hacken confirmed that talks were ongoing with the CSL League One side founded three years ago.

The former Atvidabergs and BK Hacken star scored 34 goals in 103 league games in Sweden in four seasons.

ASISAT OSHOALA (Arsenal Ladies)

There have been several unconfirmed reports suggesting the two-time African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala may join a women's team in China after being offered a lucrative deal.

Oshoala was the top scorer of the African Women’s Cup of Nations which was held in Cameroun in December last year. The 22-year-old has won all three AWCON competitions she has participated in.

AARON SAMUEL (Guangzhou R&F)

After a knee injury cut short his career at CSKA Moscow, Nigerian striker Aaron Samuel is set to rejoin his parent club Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League this season. Samuel was on the verge of landing a deal with the former Russian champions but an unfortunate injury in the cup final against Zenit St Petersburg in July last year. He joined Guanzhou in July 2014 from Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the fee of €1.4 million and has made 75 appearances for Guangzhou and scored a total of 26 goals. Samuel started his professional career in the Nigerian Professional Football League with Shooting Stars and joined Norwegian team Valerenga in 2012.

EFE AMBROSE (Celtic)

Efe Ambrose is another Nigerian player attracting interest from China and other teams in Europe. The 28-year-old defender played only two games for his Scottish side this term, both coming in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. With his current deal expiring this summer, Ambrose will be a happy player departing the club having won four Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and one League Cup win. The former Kaduna United man joined the Scottish champions from MS Ashdod in the summer of 2012. Ambrose has played 169 times for the Parkhead club since making a move from Ashdod in 2012 scoring six goals.