5 Players Who Made Emotional Summer Return To Former Clubs

There can be an emotional attachment to football stars returning to their former clubs during the transfer windows.

Completesportsnigeria.com's IZUCHUKWU OKOSI presents five players who have made the U-turns to return to the clubs they once called 'homes'.

1. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United to Everton)

Wayne Rooney returned to his boyhood club Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Rooney was sold to the Red Devils in 2004 and became a club legend where he won five English Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the Europa League.

The former United star overtook Sir Bobby Charlton as United's leading all time scorer with 253 goals. Charlton had 249 goals.

Rooney on Thursday, July 13, 2017 marked his return to the Merseyside club with a fantastic goal against Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia FC in a pre season friendly at the National Stadium in Dares Salam, Tanzania.



2. Steve Mandada (Crystal Palace to Marseille)

France international Steve Mandada rejoined his former French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille this summer after just one season at English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Big feats were expected from Mandada when he signed for the Eagles in 2016 but a knee injury he sustained in November conspired to limit his Premier League appearances to just ten (10).

Mandada who previously played for Le Havre was snapped up by Marseille in 2007 where he was back-to-back Goalkeeper of the season before his arrival at Palace last year.

3. Gerrard Deulofeu (Everton to Barcelona)

Barcelona exercised their buy-back option to bring back forward Gerrard Deulofeu this summer.

Barcelona let the pacy winger to join Everton in the 2013/2014 season on loan. His move was made permanent the following season.

Deulofeu was however on loan in the second half of last season at AC Milan of Italy where he impressed and prompted his parent club to recall him.

4. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland to Bournemouth)

England striker Jermain Defoe signed for his former club Bournemouth this summer after stints with clubs like West Ham United, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

The south coast club handed Defoe his first opportunity in club football where he scored 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Defoe, 34, still believes he can make England's squad for the 2018 World Cup and must have taken the opportunity to rejoin his old club knowing he will most likely be the first choice striker at the club next season.

5. Nathan Ake (Chelsea to Bournemouth)

Nathan Ake was on loan in the first half of the 2016/2017 season before his parent club Chelsea recalled him in the January transfer window.

The Cherries went back to Chelsea this summer for the signature of the defender who played ten times during his time with them and scored thrice.

They got their man who has signed a five-year contract.

