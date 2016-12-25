Brazilian Coach Everton Open To IfeanyiUbah Return

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former FC IfeanyiUbah head coach Rafael Everton says he is open to a return to the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Brazilian left the post in the wake of the Anambra Warriors’ Federation Cup success against Nasarawa United this year after he was demoted to handle the club’s academy side.

His successor, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, left the post after just two games in charge at the Nigeria Professional Football League Super Four competition in Enugu and the Japanese’s his former assistant Yaw Preko is now in charge of the club on a temporary basis.

The management are however still looking to employ a new man before the start of the season.

“I’m open to a return to FC IfeanyiUbah,” Everton told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It is a club I love and it will be nice to get the chance to lead the team once again.

”I have a good relationship with the players and still have a lot of good friends there.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.