BREAKING: Oliseh Appointed Coach Of Dutch Club Fortuna Sittard

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch second division side Fortuna Sittard, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 42-year-old former Nigeria captain signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club.

Oliseh who quit the Nigerian national team job in March is expected to resume duties as coach on the 2 January, 2017.

“It’s a new adventure and I can’t wait to get started with my new team,” Oliseb told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Time to get to work and have fun again.”

Meanwhile, the club chairman Isitan Gün is also pleased with the arrival of Oliseh at the club.

“Fortuna chose a coach who is young and ambitious in Sunday Oliseh,” Gun told the club’s website.

“He is ambitious and got vision which our players look up to. We were looking for someone who offers attractive football combined with the sheer will to win. In Sunday we think we found this trainer.

“The past few days he has already watched all the matches of Fortuna, so Sunday on January 2 will be prepared to begin his work.”

Oliseh has with him a herculaen task as Fortuna Sittard are currently placed 18th in the 20-team Dutch second division with 15 points from 19 games.

He first game in charge of Fortuna Sittard will be away to relegation battlers Achilles ’29 on 13 January.

