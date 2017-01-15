Iwobi: Cork Own Goal In Swansea Clash Should Be Mine

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi says he hopes Arsenal’s second goal against Swansea judged to be an own goal will be credited to him.

Arsenal went 2-0 up after Iwobi’s shot towards goal took a deflection off Jack Cork before looping over Lukasz Fabianski.

Iwobi was also involved in Arsenal’s third goal as his intended cross to Sanchez hit Kyle Naughton and went in the net to make it 3-0.

Commenting on the goals, Iwobi stated that he will claim the first goal that was credited as an own goal to Cork.

“I’m claiming the first one! It’s on target so I’m going to claim that one,” Iwobi told arsenal.com.

“Second one I can let slide, but the first one is definitely my goal.

“It was quite big [the deflection] I’m not saying, but they all go in, they all count. But that one at least, I’m praying it’s my goal.”

Iwobi also revealed that Arsène Wenger instructed the players to be more ruthless during the half-time break, following Arsenal’s not too impressive first half performance.

“The boss got onto us a bit saying we know we can do better, just keep on moving the ball quickly, as fast as we can,” Iwobi said.

“In the second half we showed our quality and were able to get the three points.

“Swansea gave us a difficult start, they pressed us really well and they also kept the ball and were on the front foot. It was a great performance from us and at the end of the day we were able to get the three points.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.