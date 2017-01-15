Nigerian Teenager Lookman Scores, Iheanacho Struggles As Everton Thrash City

Nigerian teenager Ademola Lookman scored within five minutes of his Everton debut as they defeated Manchester City 4-0 in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Lookman, who joined Everton from Charlton Athletic only last week for around £10m, scored in the fifth minute of added time after coming on in the 90th minute.

His goal added to strikes from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and another teenager Tom Davies.

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho was a second half substitute for City, replacing Pablo Zabaleta, but he could not help as Pep Guardiola’s side collapsed and fell 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Before Mirallas scored, he had a goal disallowed after Seamus Coleman was correctly adjudged to have been offside, before City were unfortunate not to win a penalty when Raheem Sterling appeared to be brought down by goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The result was Pep Guardiola’s worst ever league result in his coaching career.

Iheanacho who was making his 15th appearance for the Citizens when he replaced Zabaleta in the 61st minute extended his goal drought to four games in the EPL.

Lookman’s goal was the icing on the cake in a devastating counter-attacking display by Everton. He latched on to a mistake from former Everton defender John Stones and he made no mistake, in firing the ball between the legs of Claudio Bravo in goal to cap his brilliant Premier League debut.

Manchester City could drop to sixth place if Manchester United defeat Liverpool with more than three goals.

Everton moved up to seventh in the log with 33 points from 21 games.

