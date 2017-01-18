NPFL: Sunshine, 3SC Light Up Akure; IfeanyiUbah Welcome MFM

By Adeboye Amosu:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf (MFM vs Niger Tornadoes)

The Akure Township Stadium will be the centre of attention as Sunshine Stars of Akure and Shooting Stars of Ibadan clash in the South-West derby in a Nigeria Professional Football League match-day two fixture on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Both clubs started the season with contrasting fortunes with Sunshine Stars going down to a 1-0 defeat against Enyimba in Calabar.

3SC on the other hand started the season on a high, edging out Lobi Stars 2-0, their first win of the opening day in three seasons.

Champions Enugu Rangers who suffered a shocking home loss against South-East rivals Abia Warriors on Sunday face a tricky away fixture against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The hosts held Wikki Tourists to a barren draw in Bauchi on Sunday.

At the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Rivers United will have their title credentials tested when they come up against Akwa United.

The Pride of Rivers beat the Uyo club home and away last season and will be keen to do the double over them again this season.

Former champions Enyimba will have their work cut out when they tackle Plateau United at the Rwang Pam Stadium. The Jos-based outfit head into the game in boisterous mood following their 2-1 away win against Remo Stars.

In Nnewi, FC IfeanyiUbah who were heavily punished by the League Management Company for abandoning their week one clash against Kano Pillars will hope to put that setback behind them when they entertain MFM FC at the FC IfeanyiUbah International Stadium.

The Olukoya Boys beat the Anambra Warriors on the final day last season and the hosts will be keen on revenge.

Giant killers Abia Warriors will hope to make it two wins out of two when they welcome Katsina United to the Umuahia Township Stadium, while Niger Tornadoes who were thrashed 3-0 by MFM on Sunday will seek redemption against ABS in Minna.

It will be a battle between northern clubs, El-Kanemi Warriors and Wikki Tourists, in Maiduguri.The two teams are still searching for their first win of the campaign. El-Kanemi lost 2-1 to Rivers United, while Wikki were held to at home by Nasarawa United on match-day one.

In the last two mid-week fixtures, Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars will clash at the Aper Aku Stadium, while NPFL new boys Gombe United and Remo Stars will go to war at the Gombe Township Stadium.

Recharge Card Pin: MTN N200 – 3229 0286 2697 5736 (Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

MATCH-DAY TWO FIXTURES

Wednesday January 18

IfeanyiUbah VS MFM FC

Lobi Stars VS Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes VS ABS FC

Akwa United VS Rivers United

El-Kanemi VS Wikki Tourists

Nasarawa United VS Rangers

Abia Warriors VS Katsina United

Gombe United. Vs Remo Stars

Plateau United VS Enyimba

Sunshine Stars VS Shooting Stars

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.