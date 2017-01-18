Nigerian Defender Odibe Joins Kazakhstan Club Akzhayik Uralsk

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian defender Michael Odibe has signed a one-year deal with Kazakhstan’s first division club Akzhayik Uralsk, the player has confirmed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

Odibe, who turned down a contract extension with Romanian first division club CS Concordia Chiajna in the summer for a return to Kazakhtan in the winter transfer window, will wear the jersey No.29 at the club after successfully passing his medicals at the club.

“I have joined Akzhayik Uralsk and I hope to do well here. I had my medicals at the club yesterday and the results were all fine,” Odibe who in the past featured for FC Atyrau told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Arsenal Kiev and Dnipro defender made one international appearance for the Super Eagles in 2011.

Odibe was also joined by another Nigerian forward, Izu Azuka, who signed a one year deal as well after stints with Turkish second division side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Azuka, a former player of national U-23 side, also featured for FC Irtysh Pavlodar and FC Taraz in the Kazakhstan top flight division.

