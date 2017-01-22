Iwobi Subbed Off As Sanchez Penalty Gives Arsenal Win Over Burnley

Alexis Sanchez salvaged a late winner for Arsenal from the penalty spot as they fought hard to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Shkodran Mustafi scored the opener for the Gunners – his first for Arsenal – as he flicked in a header in from a Mesut Ozil corner in the 58th minute of the encounter.

But that was cancelled out by Andre Gray from the spot in added time for the Clarets.

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi making his 19th appearance for the Gunners had to be sacrificed by coach Arsene Wenger after Granit Xhaka's dismissal in the 65th minute of the encounter after the Swiss international went in hard on Steven Defour with both feet off the ground to earn a straight red from referee Jonathan Moss.

Iwobi made way for Francis Coquelin as Arsenal sought to hold on to their lead.

Arsenal were dominant and Mesut Ozil had a chance in the 37th minute when he found himself well positioned to latch on to a weak headed clearance from George Boyd, which he could only direct wide of the target.

Burnley also had openings of their own in the first half, with the best coming from Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes that forced Petr Cech churning into good saves.

In added time, Burnley were given an unexpected lifeline as referee Jonathan Moss awarded the visitors a penalty after Aaron Ramsy had fouled Ashley Barnes inside the area.

Arsene Wenger was sent off for Arsenal for reacting to the decision. The Frenchman was seen to have psuhed the fourth official motioning for him to go down the tunnel.

Gray levelled up from the spot in added time for the Clarets but that celebration was shortlived as Arsenal were awarded a penalty following a reckless tackle on Laurent Koscielny, who was offside but was not flagged.

(Recharge Card Pin: Airtel N200 – 5905 0485 2587 3152 – Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.