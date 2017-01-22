Moses Stars As Costa, Cahill Fire Chelsea Past Hull

By James Agberebi:

Diego Costa returned to Chelsea’s starting 11 and grabbed a goal in their 2-0 win against a resolute Hull City side in the English Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was instrumental in Chelsea’s first goal as it was his cross that was converted by Costa for the opener.

The goal was Costa’s 52nd in his 100th appearances in all competitions for the Blues, and his 15th in the league tbis season.

Gary Cahill secured the points for Chelsea after heading in Cesc Fabregas’ free-kick.

The win extends Chelsea lead to eight points ahead of second placed Arsenal in the league table.

Costa made his intentions known right from the start as he volleyed just wide from outside the area.

Hull responded with a chance of their own on eight minutes through Tom Huddleston whose shot from 20 yards after an interchange of passes with Abel Hernandez narrowly went wide.

The game was halted in the 13th minute following a clash of heads between Ryan Mason and Gary Cahill which saw the former stretchered off and replaced by David Meyler.

In the 30th minute Marcos Alonso almost put Chelsea ahead but his deflected shot was tipped over the bar by Eldin Jakupovic.

Chelsea eventually broke the deadlock through Costa who slotted home from close range off Moses’ low cross.

Meyler tested Thibaut Courtois with a long range shot which the Belgian dealt with well eight minutes after the break.

Few minutes later Hull had a good shout for a penalty after Alonso fouled Hernandez inside the area but the referee waved play on.

Hull continued to probe for the equaliser and almost got level through Michael Dawson but his shot was parried away for a corner.

Cahill put the game to rest with nine minutes left after heading in Fabregas’ well taken free-kick to make it 2-0 to Chelsea.

Costa almost grabbed his second goal on twi minutes later after he was put through one-on-one against Jakupovic off a pass from Fabregas but couldn’t put the ball past the Hull keeper.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.