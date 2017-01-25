Anichebe Cries Over Injury Setback, Gets Omeruo Support

By Johnny Edward:

Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe has expressed his sadness at his recent injury setback, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Anichebe damaged his knee ligaments in the Premier League defeat to West Ham last weekend and underwent scans on his knee on Tuesday. He has since been ruled out of action for eight to ten weeks but the 28-year-old Nigerian hopes to bounce back stronger and better.

The former West Brom and Everton forward took to his Instagram account to show his frustration.

“If I was to say I was gutted [it] would be a complete understatement. This is probably the worst I’ve felt about getting injured since that horrendous tackle in 2009!” Anichebe wrote on his Instagram wall on Wednesday.

“I don’t usually cry like that, but this has been a really hard one to take as I feel so settled here and know I’m important to the team. And just as I was getting back to my best and even better this happens.

“I know you guys (Sunderland fans) are very frustrated just as I am, but sometimes these things happen, I don’t know why.

“I just have to be as positive as I can, pray and do the work needed to be back as quick as possible. I’ve been here before and came out stronger and I will again.”

Anichebe was however confident that the Black Cats, who are in a relegation scrap, can avoid the drop from the Premier League.

“You may feel like everything is going against us,” he added, addressing Sunderland fans.

“But I believe and have complete faith that we will improve and pick up the results needed to get us out of the position we find ourselves in.

“Believe me I know it’s difficult, but stay positive and keep supporting the team. We really need all of you to succeed!”

Meanwhile, Anichebe’s compatriot Kenneth Omeruo has wished him a speedy recovery.

Omeruo wrote via his Instagram page: “Sad about the injury my bro.. Keep your head up.. wishing you speedy recovery… @victoranichebe #staystrong.”

