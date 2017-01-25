Bolt, Jamaica Teammates Lose Beijing 2008 Medals For Banned Drugs

Jamaican athletics superstar Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic titles, after one of his Jamaican 4x100m team-mates with whom he won gold at the Beijing 2008 Games Nesta Carter, tested positive for a banned substance, it has been reported by various outlets.

Carter, 31, was caught out in the reanalysis of urine and blood samples from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Carter was on a list of 31 athletes who failed those retests, which took place using the latest scientific techniques in order to weed out drugs cheats ahead of Rio 2016.

Carter ran the first leg of the Olympic final in Beijing 2008 Olympics as Jamaica won in a world-record 37.10 seconds, with Bolt winning all the sprint titles at at his first Games.

As a result of the failed test, all four members of the Jamaican relay team – which also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell – have now been stripped of their medals.

