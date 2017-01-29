Rodgers Admits Celtic Interest In “Fantastic” Onyekuru

By James Agberebi:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that his team could still sign Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru from Belgian Pro League club Eupen.

Onyekuru,19, was a subject of a £1million transfer speculation for the Scottish champions earlier this month.

But a move to Glasgow cooled off when the Qatari agency which holds the player’s registration cast doubt on the deal happening.

Now, however, it is reported that Onyekuru could still join Rodgers' side after Eupen made moves to sign two players to replace him.

"He (Onyekuru) is a fantastic player with big attributes, but we will see how it develops," Rodgers told Sundaypost.com.

Aside from Celtic, clubs in Germany, Russia and Turkey have also been credited with an interest in Onyekuru.

Since joining Eupen in 2015, Onyekuru has scored 16 goals in 40 appearances.

