Nigeria’s Amusan Runs 2017 World’s Fastest 100m Hurdles Time!

—Becomes second fastest Nigerian of all time in the event

Rio 2016 Olympics semifinalist Tobi Amusan clocked a 12.63 seconds lifetime and 2017 world leading 100m hurdles best on Saturday at the University of Texas in El Paso (UTEP) Springtime meet held at the school ground, the Kidd Field, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The time which broke a 34-year-old UTEP record also shot the petite sprint hurdler up as the second fastest Nigerian of all time in the high hurdles behind Africa and Nigeria’s record holder, Glory Alozie (12.44).

Amusan wasn’t surprised she ran that fast in such a low-key event.

“I didn’t have any idea,” Amusan was quoted as saying by the El Paso Times when asked if she knew how fast she had run.

“It felt so good, so easy. I wasn’t surprised, I’ve been working hard ever since I got back from (indoor) nationals. I don’t go into competitions with the

idea of running a time. I go into competitions trying to execute my race. It showed.”

To put her time in perspective, it would have finished last season tied for the 10th best time in the world and the best in the NCAA.

As she crossed the line, her coach Lacena Golding-Clarke thought she had messed it up on her hand time.

“My stopwatch gave me an inclination of what it was but I was waiting for the official time,” Golding-Clarke said. “I had 12.4-something (a hand time in the

100 hurdles should be .24 faster than the fully-automatic time) and I thought, ‘That’s not possible.’ I was not thinking she was ready to run that fast.

Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised. She’s trained so hard.

“I’m so, so happy for her. I was thinking maybe a sub-13, maybe a 12.90 we can work with, but to run 12.63 as a sophomore – that’s better than my (personal

record). I ran pro for 11 years and my best was 12.65. And she’s just a sophomore.”