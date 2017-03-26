Nigerian Striker Adi Equals Portland Timbers Goals Record

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi equalled Portland Timbers’ all-time goal-scoring record on Sunday by scoring his 45th goal for the club, who lost 3-2 to Columbus Crew in a Major League Soccer clash, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Adi scored his ninth MLS goal of the season (fourth in his last four games) with a cool finish, his 45th since joining the side, to equal John Bain at the top of Portland’s all-time scoring chart.

The strike restored parity for the Timbers at 2-2 after goals from Justin Meram and Ola Kamara had cancelled out an early goal from Portland’s Dairon Asprilla. Niko Hansen scored an 84th minute goal to seal the win for Columbus.

The 26-year-old Adi scored his 45 goals in 94 appearances for Timbers as against Bain who scored 45 goals in 148 games for Portland from 1978-82.

Adi was voted the man of the match. They face New England in their next game on the 2nd of April.