Moses, Iheanacho Missing As Chelsea Edge City; Liverpool Slip Vs Bournemouth

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was once again missing in Chelsea’s line-up and watched from the stands as the Premier League leaders defeated Manchester City 2-1 Wednesday evening at the Stamford Bridge, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Chelsea wing-back who is currently injured also missed their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho was not in Manchester City’s squad for the game.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard scored brace and while Sergio Aguero scored for City.

Hazard scored Chelsea’s goal in the 10th minute as he latched on to a pass inside the penalty box and fired a strike that went inside the left post off a deflection.

In the 26th minute, Thibaut Courtois magnificently stopped a close-range effort from David Silva. The ball would have probably ended up inside the left post but the rebound fell to Sergio Aguero who fired home from close range to put the score at 1-1.

Hazard ensured Chelsea’s lead was restored ten minutes before the break from the penalty spot after Fernandinho brought down Chelsea’s Pedro in the box.

Wilfred Caballero dived to his left and kept the ball out with an excellent save but Hazard poked home the rebound.

At Anfield, Bournmouth stunned Liverpool with a late equaliser for a 2-2 draw.

In the seventh minute, Bournemouth’s Benik Afobe came face-to-face with the goalkeeper and smashed the ball into the bottom right corner.

Liverpool however bounced back with a 40th minute strike from Philippe Coutinho. Divork Origi scored 14 minutes into the second half to put the Reds ahead by 2-1.

Joshua King ensured Bournemouth did not go empty handed three minutes before full time as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beat the goalkeeper with a shot into the bottom left corner.

After the midweek games, Chelsea are still on top of the table now with 72 points while Liverpool are third on the log with 59 points, one point above Manchester City who now occupy the fourth spot.