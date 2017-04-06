Pinnick: It’s A Lie, Musa Didn’t Beat His Wife

Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has claimed reports that Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa was invloved in domestic violence are false, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Sun broke the news on Thursday that Musa was arrested by the police in Leicester on suspicion of beating his wife of four years Jamila.
But Pinnick has come out strongly in defence of the Leicester City forward.
“I’m in touch with Ahmed Musa,” Pinnick was quoted by the official Super Eagles handle on Thursday.
“Reports of wife battering are false. Musa remains a responsible family man and player.”
Pinnick insists that Musa is fully focused on helping the Super Eagles reach their targets.
“Ahmed Musa is also very committed to seeing that we realize our dreams of making it to Russia 2018 World Cup,” Pinnick added.
There have also been reports that Musa was released by the United Kingdom police without any charges after his arrest.
One Comments
Pinnick should not blindly support Ahmed Musa. All British tabloid reported it. Even the pro-Leicester fc website http://www.leicestermercury.co.uk commented on the matter and a spokesman for Leicester fc has commented. It may not be as reported by most websites, but police was invited at about 1am to Ahmed’s £850,000 home. Report was made and the matter was listed as not too serious. Neighbours attested to the fact that Ahmed Musa is a good and quiet guy who is a family man. Whatever it is, who called the police if not the wife. Musa has not feature for Leicester since Ranieri was sacked and Craig Shepherd took over. This police visit was after the defeat of Sunderland by Leicester. Is it that the sidelining of Ahmed Musa by the coach is having an effect on him? Time will tell.