Pinnick: It’s A Lie, Musa Didn’t Beat His Wife

Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has claimed reports that Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa was invloved in domestic violence are false, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Sun broke the news on Thursday that Musa was arrested by the police in Leicester on suspicion of beating his wife of four years Jamila.

But Pinnick has come out strongly in defence of the Leicester City forward.

“I’m in touch with Ahmed Musa,” Pinnick was quoted by the official Super Eagles handle on Thursday.

“Reports of wife battering are false. Musa remains a responsible family man and player.”

Pinnick insists that Musa is fully focused on helping the Super Eagles reach their targets.

“Ahmed Musa is also very committed to seeing that we realize our dreams of making it to Russia 2018 World Cup,” Pinnick added.

There have also been reports that Musa was released by the United Kingdom police without any charges after his arrest.