Balotelli Scores Twice Past Enyeama, Etebo Misses Penalty

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama was in goal for Lille who lost 2-1 to OGC Nice following a brace from former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli in a French Ligue 1 clash on Friday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ibrahim Amadou gave Lille the lead in the 14th minute.

Balotelli equalised for Nice in the 17th minute before scoring the winner in the 45th minute.

Lille currently occupy the 13th position in the league table on 37 points.

The win takes Nice to second on 70 points, one point behind leaders AS Monaco.

In the Portuguese top flight also on Friday night, Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo missed a penalty as his team Feirense lost 1-0 at home to Sporting Braga.

Federico Nicolas had given Sporting Braga the lead in the 41st minute.

Feirense won a penalty in the 73rd minute but Etebo missed the spot kick as Braga held on to win the game.

Etebo was later replaced by Hugo Seco on 88 minutes.

The Rio 2016 Olympics hero has scored two goals in 17 league appearances for Feirense this season.

Feirense are ninth on 35 points in the 18-team league table.