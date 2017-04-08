Onyekuru, Kayode On Target; Balogun Benched As Omeruo, Aluko Inspire Wins

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru was on target for Eupen in their 2-0 win over Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday. The strike was the 19-year-old’s first in the Belgian title play-offs and his 14th of the season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In Austria, Super Eagles striker Olarenwaju Kayode’s 21st minute strike was not enough for Austria Wien who lost 2-1 at home to SKN St. Poelten also on Saturday.

In Turkey, Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi played for 76 minutes for Trabzonspor whose unbeaten home run ended with a 4-3 defeat to Besiktas. Onazi, replaced by Aytac Kara, was playing his 27th game of the season. The former Lazio star has scored twice.

Kenneth Omeruo also helped his side Alanyaspor defeat Gaziantepspor 3-2 away from home. It was Omeruo’s 21st game in the Turkish Super Lig this term.

In Germany, Leon Balogun’s inactivity for FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga continued as he was an unused substitute for them in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Freiburg. Balogun has made 12 appearances but is yet to feature for his side in 2017.

Tyronne Ebuehi was in action for ADO Den Haag who spanked Groningen 4-2 at the Kyocera Stadion. The Nigerian defender played the whole of his side’s win. It was his 25th appearance in the Dutch Eredivisie this season with one goal.

In Scotland, Efe Ambrose made his seventh appearance for Hibernian who forced Greenock Morton to a 1-1 draw in a second-tier clash. Ambrose has scored one goal since joining the club on a five-month loan deal.

Victor Moses made an impressive return to action from injury with Chelsea who defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in theon Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Moses was yellow-carded as early as the eighth minute, his fourth caution of the season.

The Nigerian international who played for 90 minutes before being replaced in stoppage time by Kurt Zouma provided the assist for the Blues opener in the 17th minute.

Moses has featured in 28 English Premier League games for Chelsea this term and has scored three goals.

With the outcome from Saturday’s game, Chelsea have kept their seven points lead at the top of the Premier League and they need five more wins to win the EPL title.

At White Hart Lane, Isaac Success made his second EPL start for Watford in their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The game was Success’s 17th appearance this season for the Hornets.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho replaced David Silva in the 73rd minute of Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Hull City at the Etihad stadium. Iheanacho who was making his 17th EPL

appearance has four goals to his name but in his last seven games has failed to score.

In the English Championship, Carl Ikeme was missing in action due to injury for Wolverhampton Wanderers who lost 3-1 away to Bristol City.

Sone Aluko played all 90 minutes for Fulham who defeated 3-1 Ipswich Town at Craven Cottage on Saturday.