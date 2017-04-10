Imama To Get Rangers Sack Letter Today

By James Agberebi:

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rangers are set to confirm the sacking of their coach Imama Amapakabo following strings of poor results, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rangers are currently bottom in the NPFL league table and were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Zamalek.

On Sunday, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Zesco inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

There are reports that Imama has already been sacked and former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala could be appointed as the new coach to take over from the man that led Rangers to their first league title in 32 years.

When asked for confirmation of Amapakabo’s situation, Rangers media officer Forster Chime told Completesportsnigeria.com that for now nothing has been confirmed but Amapakabo with know about his fate on Monday.

“On Sunday he was asked to step aside but there is a letter that will be communicated to him today (Monday) from our lawyer,” Chime said.

“Until he gets the letter nothing has been confirmed. Yesterday he (Amapakabo) was telling journalists that he has not been communicated by Rangers.

“So whatever is in the letter that will be communicated to him by our lawyer, everybody will know before the end of Monday.”

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria