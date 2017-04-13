CAFCC: Rangers Players’ Allowances Paid, Off To Zambia Friday After Protest

By Johnny Edward:

Players of Enugu Rangers will depart Nigeria for Ndola, Zambia for their CAF Confederation Cup play-offs second leg against Zesco United on Friday after they finally received their travelling allowances for the fixture, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.

The players refused to the board the airplane (Ethiopian Airlines) reserved for them to Ndola on Thursday, demanding their full match entitlements.

Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that each player received the sum of $730 as traveling allowances for the match.

The payment according to a club source was not made on time because the traveling expenses were sent to the Enugu State government late. But the Commissioner for Sports in the State waded in to resolve the crisis.

“They sent in their proposal late for the government to respond but somehow the Commissioner after discussing with the Governor provided the fund for the players who are expected to travel on Friday,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers have written a letter to the Confederation of African Football CAF through the Nigerian Football Federation for the game to be postponed to Sunday.

“If the Enugu Rangers players depart on Friday they will arrive in Zambia on the matchday and it could be a disaster for the team already distracted by issues of funds,” the source added.

The Flying Antelopes surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in the first leg of the tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last weekend.

