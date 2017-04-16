Onyekuru Hits Goal No.18, Ajagun Bags Brace; Balogun Returns, Etebo Shines

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru scored his 18th goal in all competitions for the season for Eupen who drew 3-3 with Lokeren in the Belgian top flight title playoffs on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onyekuru made it 3-2 in the 42nd minute of the encounter.

Kelechi Iheanacho played the last three minutes of Manchester City’s 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton at Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Iheanacho replaced Sergio Aguero in the 87th minute for the Nigerian’s 17th appearance of the season.

At Vicarage Road, Super Eagles forward Isaac Success was an unused substitute for Watford who defeated Swansea City.

Wilfred Ndidi made his 11th appearance for Leicester City who played out a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium. His compatriot, Ahmed Musa, was an unused substitute in the encounter.

In Spain, Elderson Echiejile was left out of the Sporting Gijon squad that lost 3-2 to Real Madrid in the LaLiga. Echiejile has made four appearances this season since joining on loan from Monaco.

Leon Balogun made his first appearance for Mainz in 2017 when he came on for Guilo Donati in the 79th minute his side’s 1-0 home Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin.

The Super Eagles defender has made 11 Bundesliga appearances this term.

In the Bundesliga 2, Super Eagles invitee Noah Bazee Sarenren was not listed for Hannover who edged out Eintracht Braunschweig. Sarenren has made 11 appearances.

In the Netherlands, former Flying Eagles star Abduljeleel Ajagun bagged a brace as his top flight club Roda JC defeated Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 in a league clash. Ajagun scored Roda’s first two goals in the 14th and 61st minutes.

Also in the Netherlands, Tyrone Ebuehi played all 90 minutes for ADO Den Haag who played out a 1-1 draw at home to PSV Eindhoven.

In Portugal, Oghenekaro Etebo was on for the entire duration of Feirense’s 2-0 loss away to Arouca.

In Scotland, Efe Ambrose starred for Hibernian as they spanked Queen of the South 3-0 to gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership. He has made eight appearances for Hibernian in the second-tier Scottish Championship.

In Russia, Fegor Ogude featured for Amkar Perm as they were held to a 1-1 draw against FC UFA who paraded Kehinde Fatai for all 90 minutes.

Aaron Samuel fired blanks in action for CSKA Moscow who drew goalless at home to FC Rostov. He is yet to score in eight games for the former Russia champions.

