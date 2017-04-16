Ideye Fires Blanks In Tianjin Teda Defeat, Mikel Out

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker Brown Ideye fired blanks as Tianjin Teda lost 3-0 at home against Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

It was Ideye’s fourth league appearance for Tianjin Teda without a goal.

A brace from Ricardo Goulart (penalty 13th and 72nd minute) and a goal from Hanchao Yu (84th minute) sealed the win for Guangzhou Evergrande.

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi, who has been battling with an injury, was not in Tianjin Teda’s squad for the game.

The defeat means Tianjin Teda are now 11th in the league table on five points.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria