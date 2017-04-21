Oliseh’s Sittard Claim Away Point; Simon, Esiti’s Gent Draw

By Johnny Edward:

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard played out a 1-1 draw away to Den Bosch in their Dutch second division game on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Emrah Bassan gave Fortuna Sittard a 19th minute lead but Niek Vossebelt’s 70th minute equaliser earned the hosts a share of the spoils in the encounter.

The draw was Sittard’s sixth under Oliseh since he took charge.

With two games left to play Fortuna Sittard are 17th with 36 points, despite a nine-point deduction by the Dutch FA for financial mismanagement.

Elsewhere, 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets Kelechi Nwakali played all 90 minutes for MVV Maastricht who drew 2 – 2 at home to Jong PSV.

Nwakali, on loan from Arsenal, has made 26 appearances for Maastricht this season.

In Spain, Nigerian defender Uche Agbo played the whole of Granada’s 2-0 loss away to Sevilla in La Liga Santander. A brace from Paulo Ganso sealed the win for Sevilla.

Agbo has made 20 appearances in La Liga Santander for Granada, who are now coached by former England and Arsenal defender Tony Adams.

In Belgium, Super Eagles pair Moses Simon and Anderson Esiti were both handed starting roles in Gent’s 1-1 draw at home to Oostende who featured Joseph Akpala for nine minutes in the Belgian league title play-offs.

Simon played the whole game while Esiti was replaced in the 73rd minute by Thomas Marton.

Samuel Kalu also came on for Brecht Dejaeghere with 13 minutes left to play.

Gent are second in the log with 33 points.

In Turkey, Emem Eduok came on for Bengali-Fode Koita in the 47th minute as Kasimpasa played out a goalless draw away to Karabukspor.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria