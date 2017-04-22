China: Martins Hits Season’s First Goal In Shanghai Shenhua Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins scored his first Chinese Super League goal this season as Shanghai Shenhua defeated Guizhou Hengfeng 2-0 away on Saturday.

It was Martins’ second league appearance this season and the former Inter Milan striker scored in the 37th minute to double Shanghai’s lead.

Fredy Guarin had given Shanghai the lead in the 14th minute.

Martins played 90 minutes in the game.

The win takes Shanghai to fifth and on 10 points in the league table.

Earlier in the day Brown Ideye scored his first goal for Tianjin Teda in their 3-1 home win against Yanbian Funbe.

