Moses Impressive As Chelsea Cruise Past Everton, Extend Lead

Super Eagles star Victor Moses was in action for 90 minutes for Chelsea on Sunday in their 3-0 Premier League away win against Everton at Goodison Park, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Pedro Rodriguez, Gary Cahill and Willian were the scorers for the league leaders.

The win extended Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham at the top of the table to seven points.

The game was Moses’ 31st Premier League appearance this season.

Everton youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin was presented with the first chance of the game in the second minute when he received a precise low pass and immediately unleashed a shot on goal.

Nine minutes later Eden Hazard almost put Chelsea ahead when he picked up an inch-perfect pass inside the box and fired the ball a whisker wide of the right post.

Romelu Lukaku found himself with a great opportunity to extend his Premier League goals to 25. The Belgian international shot from the edge of the box, which whizzed just wide of the left post.

VMoses won Chelsea some freekicks as he was twice fouled by Calvert-Lewin and once by Ross Barkley.

The first goal arrived in the 66th minute when Pedro received a pass from Nemanja Matic, turned brilliantly and scored an absolute screamer from outside the penalty area with his left foot, the ball flying into the top left corner.

The score became 2-0 with eleven minutes left on the clock. The ball found its way to Cahill who found some space and easily knocked the ball in with his body.

Brazilian Willian made it 3-0 with barely his first touch of the ball after replacing Eden Hazard. The former Shaktar Donetsk star received a pass from Cesc Fabregas in the 86th minute and he had an easy job to slot the ball into an empty net.

He however missed a chance soon afterwards to grab a brace in a cameo appearance.

