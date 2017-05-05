Osimhen Set For Wolsfburg Bundesliga Debut Vs Frankfurt

By Johnny Edward:

​Former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is poised to make his Bundesliga debut for Wolfsburg in Saturday’s clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Osimhen who returned to full training a fortnight ago has been listed in Wolfsburg’s matchday squad for the encounter at the Commerzbank-Arena.

His representative, Ariyo Igbayiola, told Completesportsnigeria.com that the former 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer is excited at the prospect of being listed for the encounter for the first time this season.

“Osimhem will make is debut on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt and his coach (Andries Jonker) is pleased to have him fit for the clash,” Igbayiola said.

“He is excited once again to be training with the first team squad and the fact that he is fit to play for club and country.”

Osumhen joined Wolfsburg fully in January, days after he turned 18, on a three-year contract.

Wolfsburg are 15th in the Bundesliga log with 33 points from 31 games.

