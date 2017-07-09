Chelsea Confirm Rudiger Signing From Roma

Premier League champions Chelsea have completed the signing of Germany defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma, the English club confirmed on their official website on Sunday.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce we have today completed the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma,” Chelsea wrote.

“The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract and will wear the No.2 shirt.”

The defender, who is reported to have cost Chelsea around £34m becomes the second arrival at the club this summer following the signing of Willy Caballero.

Rudiger expressed his delight after completing his move in an interview with Chelsea’s official website.

“It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this,” he said.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player.”

Chelsea’s Technical Director Michael Emenalo, a former Nigeria Super Eagles defender, added: “We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options.

“Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad.”

