Rohr, Pinnick Visit Ikeme, Moses In London

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the Nigerian Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick on Friday met with Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia last week, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood causing too many white blood cells to be produced and affecting the bone marrow. The acute form is curable while the chronic form is, for now, without cure.

Ikeme’s return to action anytime soon looks unlikely and the 31-year-old is understood to have taken the setback in good faith.

A picture of the visit was tweeted on Friday via the official handle of the NFF with a caption: “NFF President @PinnickAmaju alongside Coach Gernot Rohr visited Eagles goalie @Carl_Ikeme today in London.”

Also, Rohr met with Chelsea star Victor Moses in London ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Cameroon in September.

Moses who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat at home to South Africa last month returned to training with the reigning English Premier League champions after ending last season with an injury.

Moses, 26, is expected to be included in the Nigeria squad to face Cameroon.

