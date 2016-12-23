AC Milan Overcome Juventus To Claim Italian Super Cup

AC Milan have clinched this year's Italian Super Cup after defeating Serie A champions Juventus 4-3 on penalties in Doha, Qatar on Friday night.

The match was tied at 1-1 in regulation and extra-time.

Giorgio chiellini put Juventus 1-0 up in the 18th minute while Giacomo Bonaventura equalised for AC Milan in the 38th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Mario Pasalic scored Milan's decisive kick to land them the Super Cup title.

It is AC Milan's seventh Italian Super Cup title.The last time they won it was in 2011.

Juventus won last year's Italian Super Cup and have won it seven times.

