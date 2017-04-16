Adi Admits Timbers’ Poor Showing In Defeat To Kansas City

Portland Timbers Nigerian forward, Fanendo Adi, has admitted that Kansas City were far better than his side in Sunday's Major League Soccer 1-0 defeat, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Adi who is the club's all time leading scorer, fired blanks in the encounter. He states that Timbers made several mistakes which cost them the game.

“It was just an up and down game. We didn’t have the flow of the game. Kansas City came in with a pretty good plan to press very high," Adi told Portland Timbers official website.

"I think that’s what they did, but we gave up some balls and the goal came out of nowhere. They took advantage of some mistakes and credit to them.

"They came to play their own type of game. They didn’t let us play our game.”

Portland Timbers are currently leading Western Conference in the MLS with 13 points from seven games.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria