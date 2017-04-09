Nigerian Adi Becomes Portland Timbers All-Time Top Scorer, Earns Coach’s Praise

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi became Portland Timbers’ all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday when he struck his 46th career goal for the club in their 3-1 Major League Soccer win at Philadelphia Union, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Adi secured maximum points for the Timbers from the penalty spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 88th minute for the Nigerian’s his fifth goal of the season after goals from Darlington Nagbe and Roy Miller had cancelled out Richie Marquez 26th minute opener for the hosts.

The 26-year-old Adi strike saw him become the Timbers’ all-time leading goalscorer, passing Timbers legend John Bain on 45. The win took the Timbers clear on top of the Western Conference with 13 points from six MLS games.

Meanwhile Timbers coach Caleb Porter praised Adi for achieving the historic feat.

“Plain and simple, Adi is one of the best strikers in the league. He doesn’t get enough credit,” Porter told Timbers’ official website.

“I don’t know why he doesn’t get enough credit. He’s starting to get a little bit more. But when you look at how many goals he’s scored and how he’s played in his three-plus years in this league he should get more credit and more respect.

“He should be mentioned among the top strikers in this league. He’ll keep scoring goals. Hopefully some more people realize just how good this kid is.”

Portland Timbers will host Sporting Kansas in their next MLS game on Friday.