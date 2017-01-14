AFCON 2017: Aubameyang Scores As Guinea-Bissau Hold Gabon

Debutantes Guinea-Bissau stunned hosts of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Gabon after holding them to a surprise 1-1 draw in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday in Libreville.

Juary Soares was the hero for Guinea-Bissau as he grabbed a 90th minute equaliser to make sure both teams shared the spoils.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the first goal of the tournament after getting on the score sheet in the 53rd minute.

Aubameyang's goal means he has now been involved in eight of Gabon's last 11 AFCON goals.

Gabon will hope to bounce back from the opening day disappointment when they face Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Guinea-Bissau will face Cameroon.

