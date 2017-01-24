AFCON 2017: Champions CIV, Togo Crash Out; DR Congo, Morocco Into Q/Finals

By Johnny Edward:

DR Congo and Morocco advanced into the quarter-finals of AFCON 2017 after both teams won their last Group C match against Togo and defending champions Côte d'Ivoire respectively on Tuesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Reining African champions Ivory Coast crashed out of the tournament losing by a lone goal to Morocco in the final Group C game.

Rachid Alioui scored the winner for Morocco in the 64th minute of the encounter to seal another berth in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Morocco could have added a second on the counter-attack but 19-year-old full-back Hamza Mendyl shot into the side netting after running half the length of the pitch.

Côte d'Ivoire's Salomon Kalou won the Total Man of The Match.

Morocco will play the winner of Group D in the last eight on Sunday.

In the other game played simultaneously on Tuesday, DR Congo reached the Africa Cup of Nations last eight as Group C winners with a 3-1 win over Togo.

The tournament's top scorer so far, Junior Kabananga converted Chancel Mbemba's pass for the opener, his third goal in three games.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba's tidy finish gave Togo hope, but Paul-Jose M'Poku's free-kick secured a deserved DR Congo win after Mubele's 54th minute strike.

Junior Kabananga won the Total Man of The Match in that encounter.

DR Congo will face the Group D runners-up in the last eight, which will be one of Mali, Ghana or Egypt.

