AFCON 2017: Gyan’s Goal Vs Mali Sends Ghana into Quarter-finals

ByJames Agherebi:
The Black Stars of Ghana booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon following their hard-fought 1-0 win against Mali in Group D on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports
The win was Ghana's second straight win after piping Uganda 1-0 in their first game.
The Black Stars become the second team after Senegal to progress into the quarter-finals.
Skipper Asamoah Gyan got the only goal in the 20th minute, heading in a cross from Jordan Ayew to put Ghana 1-0 up.
Ghana's next game comes up on Wednesday against Egypt, while Mali will face Uganda in a must win tie also on Wednesday.
