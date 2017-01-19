AFCON 2017: Mane, Saivet’s Goals Fire Senegal Past Zimbabwe, Into Quarter-Finals

Recharge Card Pin: Glo N500 – 50728 15372 25684 (Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

By James Agberebi:

Senegal became the first country to qualify for the quarter – finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 in Group B on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was Senegal's second group win in the tournament after earlier defeating Tunisia 2-0.

A goal each from Sadio Mane and Henri Saivet in the first half, secured the win for Senegal.

Senegal's last Group B game comes up on Monday against Algeria who must beat the Teranga Lions to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Zimbabwe will hope to progress alongside Senegal into the knockout with a win against Tunisia.

Senegal clearly dominated in the early part of the game and would have taken the lead as Mame Biram Diouf had the game's first real chance on sixth minutes but could only find the side net.

It didn't take long before Senegal made their domination count as Mane gave them the lead in the ninth minute.

Senegal wasted no time in doubling their lead as Henri Saivet made it 2-0 on 13 minute following a superb free-kick.

Senegal continued their domination of the game in the second half but Zimbabwe held firm while trying to find a way back into the game, to no avail.

