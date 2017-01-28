AFCON: Bance Scores As Burkina Faso Cruise Past Tunisia Into Semis

By James Agberebi:

Burkina Faso shocked Tunisia 2-0 in the first quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Two late goals from substitute Aristides Bance and Prejuce Nakoulma sealed the win for Burkina Faso.

After a goalless first half, Burkina Faso went 1-0 up in the 81st minute following a brilliant free-kick from Bance.

Bance almost doubled Burkina Faso's lead but his effort came off the post.

In the 85th minute, Burkina Faso put the game to bed as Nakoulma pounced on a long pass, rounded Tunisia's keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

It is Burkina Faso's second quarterfinal win against Tunisia following their penalty shootout win as hosts against the North Africans at the 1998 AFCON.

It is Burkina Faso's third semifinal appearance at the AFCON (1998 and 2013).

