AFCON: Burkina Faso Score Late To Hold Cameroon

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles 2018 World Cup qualifying group opponents Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in Group A's second game at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Saturday.

It was the second stalemate in Group A after hosts Gabon were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the tournament.

Benjamin Moukandjo gave Cameroon the perfect start in the 35th minute, curling in a superb free-kick.

But with 15 minutes left Issoufou Dayo equalised for Burkina Faso after heading in from close range following a poor clearance from Cameroon keeper Fabrice Ondoa from a free-kick.

The draw between Cameroon and Burkina Faso means all the four teams in Group A all have one point each.

Cameroon will take on Guinea-Bissau in their second Group A game on Wednesday, while Burkina Faso will do battle against hosts Gabon also on Wednesday.

