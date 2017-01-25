AFCON: Egypt Edge Ghana, Set Up Morocco Q/Final Clash; Mali Out

By James Agberebi:

Egypt have confirmed their qualification into the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Ghana 1-0 in their final Group D tie on Wednesday night.

Ghana had already qualified for the quarter-finals following victories against Mali and Uganda.

The only goal of the game on Wednesday was scored by Mohamed Sallah, who converted an 11th minute free-kick to give Egypt the win.

With the win, Egypt finished top of Group D on seven points and will face fellow North Africans Morocco in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Ghana will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the last eight also on Sunday.

In Group D’s other game on Wednesday, Mali who needed an outright win against Uganda to stand a chance of advancing into the quarterfinals could only manage a 1-1 draw hence crashing out.

