AFCON: Gabon Out After Cameroon Draw, Burkina Top Group A

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon crashed out of the tournament after they drew goalless with Cameroon in their final Group A game on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was Gabon’s third draw of the competition after stalemates with Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso..

Needing a win to advance to the next round of the competition, Gabon failed to take their chances in the opening stages of the encounter against the Indomitable Lions who needed a point to advance to the quarter-finals.

Hugo Broos’ side stuck to their plans and frustrated the Gabon.

Gabon were dominant in their play and almost took the lead in the fourth minute when Pierre Emerick Aubameyang failed to convert a delightful cross from the left flank from two yards out.

Cameroon responded ten minutes later when Adolphe Teikeu was left completely unmarked, but his glancing header sailed past the far post.

In the 20th minute, Fabrice Ondoa pulled a brilliant save to keep his side in the game after he parried Malick Evouna’s looping free-kick from 40 yards.

The Panthers also failed to take their chance from the resulting corner, when Aaron Appindangoye’s header went off target from close range.

In the second half, both teams failed to carve out scoring chances until the final minute when Denis Bouanga’s left-footed shot from the left side of the box hit the upright.

In the other Group A fixture, Burkina Faso secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to seal top spot in Group A.

An own goal from Rudinilson Silva and a strike from Bertrand Traore in each half sealed the Stallions’ first win of the tournament.

