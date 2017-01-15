AFCON: Mahrez Bags Brace As Algeria, Zimbabwe Draw

Reigning CAF African player of the year Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Algeria who came from 2-1 down to force a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe in their opening Group B fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Leicester winger gave his side the lead in the 12th minute with a curling shot but Kudakwashe Mahachi scored to cancel out the lead five minutes later.

Zimbabwe took the lead in the 29th minute from the penalty spot courtesy of Nyasha Mushekwi.

Recharge Card Pin: Airtel N500 – 0435 4870 9716 9925 (Acknowledge if you’re the lucky one. Use ‘Leave A Reply’ field. State your location)

Mahrez then showed his class again with the leveller with a stunning 25-yard shot that beat Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva in the 82nd minute.

The Desert Foxes had chances to win the match but Yacine Brahimi could not take advantage of Mukuruva’s poor positioning.

It was the third stalemate in the competition. In Group A, hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by debutantes Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the tournament while Cameroon and Burkina Faso also played out a 1-1 draw.

Tunisia will take on Senegal in the other Group B fixture on Sunday night.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.