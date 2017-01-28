AFCON: Mane Misses Penalty As Cameroon Stop Senegal, Reach Semis

By James Agberebi:

Cameroon have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shoot out after regulation time ended 0-0 in Gabon on Saturday.

After 120 minutes of a pulsating encounter which saw the likes of Senegal’s Moussa Sow, Sadio Mane, Cheikou Kouyate, Benjamin Mokandjo and Vincent Abubakar going close, both teams failed to break the deadlock.

And in the penalty shootout, Liverpool star and Africa’s most expensive player Sadio Mane missed Senegal’s fifth kick, the only miss of the shootout.

Besiktas forward Vincent Abubakar converted the decisive kick to send Cameroon into the semi-finals.

Cameroon will now face either Ghana or Democratic Republic of Congo in the last four.

The last time Cameroon qualified for the semi-finals of the AFCON was at Ghana 2008, where they reached the final and lost to Egypt.

Cameroon had beaten Senegal 3-2 in the final of the AFCON in Mali in 2002 to claim their fourth title.

