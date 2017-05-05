Agent: Iheanacho Will Leave Man City In The Summer

By Ekene Blessed:

Nigeria striker, Kelechi Iheanacho will leave Manchester City this summer in search of regular football, according to his agent Olumide

Olowu, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho has not been fancied by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all above him in the pecking order.

Speaking exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com , Olowu, who also represents Arsenal's on-loan Nigerian teenage striker Kelechi Nwakali, revealed

the player is unhappy with how he has been treated and will be looking for a move away from Manchester when the transfer window opens.

"Iheancho needs to leave Manchester City and he will find a better place to continue his younger career," Olumide told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

"Guardiola seems to have his own players that he wants to play and you can't expect a young player with huge potentials to be wasting away on

the bench."

The Nigerian striker was being heralded as the new darling of Manchester, alongside Marcus Rashford,

after bursting onto the scene in ‎2015/16.

And with Aguero’s constant injury niggles, he was seeing regular game time this term too under Guardiola, who spoke extremely highly of him.

But Iheanacho has made just seven appearances – mostly from the bench– since mid-January after Gabriel Jesus’ arrival and subsequent

explosive start to his City career.

Olowu insisted Iheanacho is not leaving City because he can't compete with Gabriel Jesus, but blamed Guardiola for not giving his client a chance despite having proven himself.

"Kelechi(Iheanacho) had already shown his quality before Manchester City signed Gabriel Jesus, he had already proven himself.

"I'm not speaking for Iheanacho, but as someone who is involved in advising him, I don't think he has been treated fairly by Guardiola and I think his career will be better elsewhere.

"For whatever reason, he has not been given the opportunity to continue his progress at City."

Manchester City reportedly want to swap the Nigeria striker for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Hoffenheim are one of the numerous clubs chasing his signature this summer.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria

Exposed!!! How I make 120,000 monthly on UBER without owning my own car.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.