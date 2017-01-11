Agu: World Cup Expansion Good For Africa

By James Agberebi :

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has backed Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) in their bid to increase the number of teams that will participate in the 2026 World Cup to 48, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

‎

At the FIFA Council meeting held on Tuesday in Zurich, members unanimously agreed to have the number of participating teams in the FIFA World Cup finals increased from 32 to 48.

The idea means there will be 16 groups with three teams in each groups.

In his reaction, Agu, a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 World Cup in USA, tells Completesportsnigeria. com that it is good news for Africa and smaller countries in other continents.

"I don't think 48 teams for the World Cup is too much," Agu posits.

"If we look at what FIFA has done especially in Africa you will agree with me that the development is a welcome one.

"Aside being good news to Africa. More teams will represent Africa. it gives other smaller countries the opportunity to be at the World Cup."

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner also states that an expanded World Cup is also good for commercial purpose.

"Also it is a plus in the aspect of commercials because there will be more number of games. And countries will get incentives for taking part.

"We've been agitating for this for some time and as long as the quality of football is not affected , I believe we should embrace it," Agu concludes.

