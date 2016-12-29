Ajayi Scores Fifth Goal In Five Games As Ahly Beat Zamalek

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi was on target for Al Ahly who defeated arch rival Zamalek 2-0 away in Thursday's Egyptian Premier League clash.

Ajayi scored Ahly's second goal in the 90th minute to secure the win.

Momen Zakaria had given Ahly the lead in the 22nd minute.

Ajayi has now scored five goals in five straight games this season for Ahly.

The win means Ahly remain on top of the league table with 45 points.

In second place are Misr Lel Makasa who are on 37 points and will face El Sharqiya on Friday.

Zamalek are now third on the log on 34 points.

