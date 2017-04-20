Akpeyi Doubtful For Chippa United’s Nedbank Cup Clash 

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has revealed that Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is a major doubt for Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash against Jomo Cosmos at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I’m not one who believes in bad luck or who believes in myths but I really have to find out what is wrong with the team because I don’t see too much that is wrong with the playing side. What I see is wrong is a bit of misfortune," Malesela told the Premier Soccer League's website.

"Unfortunately we have now lost [Buyile] Sali and it also looks like Justice Chabalala and Daniel Akpeyi might be out for the next game.

"But we just have to soldier on with what we have. I just have to find solutions to the challenges we are having.”

Chippa United have failed to win a game in their last nine league games, leaving them just three points above the drop zone with six matches left.

