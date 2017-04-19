Akwa United Host Ambitious MFM At Akpabio Stadium Fortress; Plateau Eager To Go Top With Win Over Katsina

Nigerian Professional Football League leaders MFM are desperate to end their awful form away from home when they battle Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo today (Wednesday) in the biggest fixtures of matchday 19, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

MFM have failed to record an away win in their last six games, and the Olukoya Boys suffered their heaviest defeat of the season slumping to a 4-0 defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia last Wednesday despite parading the most resourceful attack in the NPFL. Fidelis Ilechukwu's side have scored 25 goals so far this season.

They will be banking on the trio of Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun and Chukwuka Onuwa to bounce back and halt Akwa United's unbeaten home run. The Promise Keepers are yet to lose a game at home this season.

The Abdu Maikaba's side who sit in fifth position in the log with 26 points from 18 NPFL games could also hand Jamiu Alimi his debut in the encounter.

Second placed Plateau United will battle Katsina United in Northern derby at the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos. Plateau United will be aiming for their third win on the bounce in this encounter.

Kennedy Boboye's side could go top of the log with a win so long MFM fails to get a point off Akwa United.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah will fancy their chance against Shooting Stars, another side in the NPFL that have struggled to replicate their home form on the road.

The Anambra Warriors are unbeaten at home this season and have lost their last five games this season. The Oluyole Warriors will have to be on their toes to stand a chance of recording a draw or a famous win.

Godwin Obaje who has finally settled in at the club is expected to lead FC IfeanyiUbah attack.



At the Maiduguri Stadium, Dele Olorundare is in line to make his debut for El Kanemi Warriors who could go top of the log for the first time with a win over ABS, provided MFM fail to get a point in Uyo and Plateau United fails to win against Katsina United.

El Kanemi Warriors are third in the table with 30 points from 18 games, three adrift of MFM and two behind Plateau United who are in second place.

For ABS, they will look to improve their form with at least a point. The Warriors could also extend their unbeaten run at home to 24 games.

Kano Pillars face a tricky test away to fourth placed Niger Tornadoes of Minna. The Kadiri Ikhana side suffered their first home defeat of the season to Akwa United. And battling Tornadoes who also lost 2-1 away to Shooting Stars in Ibadan will be an herculean task for Ikhana's men.

Other fixtures scheduled for matchday 19 will see Enyimba take on Remo Stars at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar, Abia Warriors hope to shrug off their 1-0 loss to Rivers United when they host 16th placed Wikki Tourist.

Nasarawa United will aim for their seventh win of the campaign against Rivers United having lost to ABS in their last fixture, while Lobi Stars host Sunshine Stars.

The game between Enugu Rangers and Gombe United Will be played on Thursday, April 20.



NPFL MATCHDAY 19 FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 19 2017

Enyimba vs Remo Stars

Plateau United vs Katsina United

Abia Warriors vs Wikki Tourist

Nasarawa United vs Rivers United

El Kanemi vs ABS

Akwa United vs MFM

Niger Tornadoes vs Kano Pillars

Ifeanyi Uba vs Shooting Stars

Lobi Stars vs Sunshine Stars

Thursday, April 20 2017

Enugu Rangers vs Gombe United.

